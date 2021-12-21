President Biden’s $2 trillion “Build Back Better” plan appears to be dying. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced on Sunday that he wouldn’t vote for it, despite months of back-and-forth negotiations with the White House.

Part of that plan includes major reforms to address climate change, like shutting down coal plants and moving towards electric cars. Environmental advocates say the policies in this bill were crucial for staving off the worst predictions of global warming.

But there are other routes the Biden administration — and even its biggest thorn, Joe Manchin — can take to advance progressive climate policies. What can be done now?