‘How To with John Wilson’: Weirdest TV show? Here’s how it’s made

The HBO series “How To with John Wilson,” now in its second season, begins like a YouTube tutorial. Each episode has a deceptively simple title, such as “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto” or “How to Invest in Real Estate.” But the episodes quickly depart from the mundane to explore fundamental questions like how to live in this chaotic, cruel, bizarre, and sometimes magical world. Wilson takes his camera to the streets of New York and narrates a personal essay over his found visual ephemera. And so, a simple guide on how to recycle batteries can veer into a conversation about how everything is recycled, including human souls.