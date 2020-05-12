It’s Election Day for people living in Northern LA County and parts of Ventura. It’s a special election for the 25th Congressional District,the seat that flipped from red to blue when Democrat Katie Hill beat incumbent Steve Knight in 2018. Hill resigned in November amid a high-profile marital dispute and revelations she had an affair with a campaign staffer.

Now the race to fill her seat is being watched nationally and could provide some insights for the November general election. The two contenders include Democratic State Assemblywoman Christy Smith and Republican former U.S. Navy fighter pilot, Mike Garcia