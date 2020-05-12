Why vote-by-mail has become a political battleground

An Alameda County ballot. With the coronavirus still spreading, more states could look to vote-by-mail for the November election.

An Alameda County ballot. With the coronavirus still spreading, more states could look to vote-by-mail for the November election. Credit: Dianne Yee (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).

Come November, every registered California voter will be able to vote by mail. But the process has been politicized; Republicans — including President Trump — are opposed. Trump said last month that voting by mail is rife with fraud — and that Republicans would never win another election if voting isexpanded. Both claims are unfounded

But with the coronavirus still spreading,more states could look to vote-by-mail for the November election, which means more political fights over the issue could be inevitable. 

Gilda Daniels - University of Baltimore School of Law; author of “Uncounted: The Crisis of Voter Suppression in America”

