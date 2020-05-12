Come November, every registered California voter will be able to vote by mail. But the process has been politicized; Republicans — including President Trump — are opposed. Trump said last month that voting by mail is rife with fraud — and that Republicans would never win another election if voting isexpanded. Both claims are unfounded.

But with the coronavirus still spreading,more states could look to vote-by-mail for the November election, which means more political fights over the issue could be inevitable.