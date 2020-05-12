The incredible story of Catherine the Great comes to life in Hulu’s new series about the Russian empress.

Born a princess in Germany— she was married off to her second cousin, Peter, the tsar of Russia — largely as a political move to strengthen their respective countries' relationship. Their marriage wasn’t so harmonious. In fact, she despised Peter and organized a coup to overthrow him — making her the country's longest-ruling female leader.

Hulu’s a new series, “The Great,” explores Catherine’s out-sized life and how she organized that power grab. Created by Tony McNamara, who is also the series’ showrunner and executive producer, the historical comedy stars Elle Fanning as Catherine and Nicholas Holt as Peter.