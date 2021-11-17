After the death of George Floyd and the racial reckoning that followed, companies across America made commitments to more diversity and inclusion. They promised more diverse hiring and trained their employees to be more aware.

Some big-name corporations made even bigger promises. Bank of America pledged more than $1 billion to address affordable housing. JP Morgan Chase committed $30 billion to address the racial wealth gap. Major companies pledged more than $50 billion, according to an investigation by the Washington Post.

Now a year and a half later, have companies kept those promises?