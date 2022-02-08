Will Jane Campion win Best Director at Oscars for ‘Power of the Dog?’

“The Power of the Dog” earned 12 Oscar nominations this year.

Nominations are out today for the Oscars, which will take place on March 27. Ten films are up for Best Picture, including “Licorice Pizza,” “CODA,” and Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog.” Written, directed and produced by Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” received 12 nominations, which is more than any other film. KCRW also looks at the shortlists for Best International Feature and Best Actor in a Leading Role. 

