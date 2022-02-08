Nominations are out today for the Oscars, which will take place on March 27. Ten films are up for Best Picture, including “Licorice Pizza,” “CODA,” and Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog.” Written, directed and produced by Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” received 12 nominations, which is more than any other film. KCRW also looks at the shortlists for Best International Feature and Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Will Jane Campion win Best Director at Oscars for ‘Power of the Dog?’
Credits
Guest:
- Justin Chang - film critic at Los Angeles Times - @JustinCChang