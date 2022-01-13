‘Belle’ is visually dazzling, delves into internet and identity, says critic

Critics review “Scream,” the latest in the franchise that started 26 years ago, starring David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Neve Campbell; “Italian Studies,” about a young writer who suffers from amnesia in New York City; “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth and final installment in the animated series; “Belle,” another animation film about a teenage girl who loves to sing, but after the death of her mother, she loses her voice and discovers a wild, new virtual world.

