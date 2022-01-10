The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging through a Georgia neighborhood have received sentences of life in prison, two of them without the possibility of parole. Those three men who chased and killed Arbery now face a second trial, this time on federal hate crime charges. Before the state sentencing, the Department of Justice approached Arbery’s family about a plea deal: the McMichaels — the father and son sentenced to life without parole — would receive 30 years in prison if they admitted his killing was motivated by hate. They rejected the deal.

Meanwhile, a California federal judge ruled against former LA City Councilman Jose Huizar in his case involving bribery and racketeering charges.