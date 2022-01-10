What to expect in the hate crimes trial against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Marcus Arbery, Sr., father of Ahmaud Arbery, carries a portrait of his son in the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade in Brunswick, Georgia, January 18, 2021. Photo by Shutterstock.

The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery while he was jogging through a Georgia neighborhood have received sentences of life in prison, two of them without the possibility of parole. Those three men who chased and killed Arbery now face a second trial, this time on federal hate crime charges. Before the state sentencing, the Department of Justice approached Arbery’s family about a plea deal: the McMichaels — the father and son sentenced to life without parole — would receive 30 years in prison if they admitted his killing was motivated by hate. They rejected the deal. 

Meanwhile, a California federal judge ruled against former LA City Councilman Jose Huizar in his case involving bribery and racketeering charges. 

