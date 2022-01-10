After brutal weekend for LA football fans, here are playoff predictions

It was a tough weekend for LA football in two nail-biting overtime games. The LA Rams were set to coast to victory against the San Francisco 49ers, at least until the Bay Area team clawed their way back from a 17-point deficit and won in overtime. The Rams still head to the NFL playoffs, but the Chargers weren’t so lucky, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. Also, Randy and Jason Sklar share an ode to actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died on Sunday.