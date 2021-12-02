Critics review “Flee,” a documentary about Amin Nawabi, who fled Kabul as a child; “Benedetta,” about a lesbian nun who experiences stigmata and visions of Jesus, and has a relationship with a novice at her convent; “The Hand of God,” a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age movie by Paolo Sorrentino; “Drive My Car,” about a stage actor who directs a play at a theater festival in Hiroshima, and the organizers appoint a shy young woman to be his driver; “The Power of the Dog,” a western drama about a fear-inducing rancher who gets exposed to love.
‘Benedetta’ is ‘deliciously sacrilegious’ and intense, says critic
- Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International, a contributing editor at MEL, and the author of “This Is How You Make a Movie" - @TimGrierson
- Carlos Aguilar - film reviewer for the LA Times and AV Club