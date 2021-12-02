With the Omicron variant in the U.S., including California, President Joe Biden announced new plans today to mitigate COVID spread, which includes new travel restrictions, getting more people booster shots, and ensuring insurers pay back members for costs of at-home COVID tests. Costs of over-the-counter tests can add up over time, especially if used regularly. Prices can range from $14 for two at-home tests to $90 for one PCR test.

Some epidemiologists say that more regular testing has been a missing part of the U.S. approach to containing COVID, especially since only about 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated.