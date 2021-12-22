Critics review “The Matrix Resurrections,” which is set 18 years after the last “Matrix” trilogy film, with Keanu Reeves returning as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity; “Parallel Mothers,” about two single women (one middle-aged and one young) who meet at a hospital where they’re giving birth, and they develop a strong bond over motherhood; “Tragedy Of Macbeth,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s play “Macbeth,” starring Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth and Denzel Washington as Macbeth; “Jockey,” starring Clifton Collins, Jr. as a horse racing jockey aging past his prime; and “Memoria,” about a woman from Scotland who travels to Colombia and experiences a strange sensory syndrome.
‘Jockey’: Great performances and breathtaking cinematography, says critic
