Critics review “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when the superhero’s identity is revealed and he must seek help from Doctor Strange; “Swan Song,” about a terminally ill man who undergoes an experiment to make a copy of himself without his family knowing; “The Novice,” about a queer college freshman who does whatever it takes to make the varsity rowing team; “Nightmare Alley,” about a manipulative carnival worker who teams up with a dangerous psychiatrist.
‘Swan Song’ is tediously classy but doesn’t go anywhere, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Amy Nicholson - host of the podcast Unspooled and film reviewer for the New York Times - @theAmyNicholson
- William Bibbiani - film critic and co-host of the podcast “Canceled Too Soon” and “Critically Acclaimed” - @williambibbiani