‘Jeen-Yuhs’ shows Kanye's early career with cautionary tale of fame, says critic

Critics discuss highlights from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which wraps up this Sunday. Those include “Emily the Criminal,” about a woman saddled with debt who gets pulled into an underground criminal network; the documentary “Descendant,” which follows the descendants of the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States; “Riotsville, USA,” which uses archival footage to explore the militarization of the police; “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” a Netflix three-part documentary following Kanye West’s rise to stardom.

Critics also review new films out in theaters or streaming this weekend: “Home Team,” in which Kevin James plays Super Bowl champion and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton; “Sundown,” about a wealthy British meatpacking heir who’s vacationing with family in Acapulco; “Cyrano,” a Golden Globe-nominated film adaptation of the stage play.