‘Jeen-Yuhs’ shows Kanye's early career with cautionary tale of fame, says critic

Kanye West’s rise to stardom is the focus of the new Netflix documentary series “Jeen-Yuhs.”

Kanye West’s rise to stardom is the focus of the new Netflix documentary series “Jeen-Yuhs.” Photo by Shutterstock.

Critics discuss highlights from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which wraps up this Sunday. Those include “Emily the Criminal,” about a woman saddled with debt who gets pulled into an underground criminal network; the documentary “Descendant,” which follows the descendants of the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States; “Riotsville, USA,” which uses archival footage to explore the militarization of the police; “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” a Netflix three-part documentary following Kanye West’s rise to stardom. 

Critics also review new films out in theaters or streaming this weekend: “Home Team,” in which Kevin James plays Super Bowl champion and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton; “Sundown,” about a wealthy British meatpacking heir who’s vacationing with family in Acapulco; “Cyrano,” a Golden Globe-nominated film adaptation of the stage play. 

Credits

Guests:

  • Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International, a contributing editor at MEL, and the author of “This Is How You Make a Movie" - @TimGrierson
  • Shawn Edwards - award-winning film critic for FOX-TV in Kansas City, co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Robin Estrin