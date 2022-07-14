Critics review new movie releases. “Where the Crawdads Sing” is based on the best-selling novel about a woman who raises herself in the dangerous North Carolina marshlands and becomes a murder suspect. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is a comedy/drama set in 1950s London, about a house cleaner who dreams of wearing Dior. “Murina” is about the tensions between a teenager and her strict dad after an old family friend comes to their home off the coast of Croatia. “The Gray Man” is about the CIA’s most skilled operative who becomes the target in a global manhunt. “Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank” follows a beagle who aspires to be a samurai and gets his training from an old cat.