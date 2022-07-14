Could Dodgers’ ‘amazing alchemy’ lead them to World Series?

Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star game next week, but stadium employees are threatening to strike. Photo by Shutterstock.

Baseball season is at its midpoint, and the Dodgers have the best record in the National League. Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star game next week, but stadium employees are threatening to strike. Plus, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are joining the Big Ten Conference.

Marisa Lagos

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins, Nihar Patel, Robin Estrin