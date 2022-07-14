Baseball season is at its midpoint, and the Dodgers have the best record in the National League. Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star game next week, but stadium employees are threatening to strike. Plus, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are joining the Big Ten Conference.
Could Dodgers’ ‘amazing alchemy’ lead them to World Series?
Credits
Guests:
- Randy Sklar - host of “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers
- Jason Sklar - one half of the Sklar brothers comedy team, and cohost of the “View From the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers