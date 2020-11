The number of new coronavirus cases in this country is at an all-time high, with 145,000 reported yesterday. Hospitalizations are also at their highest right now, pushing some healthcare facilities to the limit.

In Illinois, a group of doctors warned the governor they’d have to begin rationing care and decide who to treat and who to send home. Utah is seeing similar issues.

Other states – Missouri, Ohio, and South Dakota – also face hospital capacity and staffing shortages.