‘Bridgerton’ season 2 borrows from ‘Taming of the Shrew’

Critics review some of the highly anticipated TV shows of the spring season. That includes “Halo,” an adaptation of the Xbox video game series; “The Offer,” a miniseries about the making of “The Godfather;” “The First Lady,” which tells the story of American leadership through the eyes of the first ladies of the White House; “Atlanta,” which returns for a third season; and “Bridgerton,” the Netflix drama set during the Regency era.