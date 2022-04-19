Disney opposes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, FL governor wants to revoke its tax break

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is asking state lawmakers to strip Disney of special self-governing power that’s been in place since the 1960s. It’s the latest move in a month-long fight between the conservative governor and the Burbank-based entertainment company, stemming from the new “Don’t Say Gay” law that bans public schools from teaching young kids about gender identity and sexual orientation.

It also puts the famously apolitical Disney in the middle of America’s hyper-partisan culture wars, with the religious right and conservative media going after what they say is Disney’s “woke” corporate culture, while the left criticizes Disney for prioritizing business interests over the rights of the company’s employees.