Thousands of demonstrators are taking to the streets of Cuba this week — the protests are some of the largest the country has seen since the 1959 revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power. Residents are upset about the country’s declining economy, large blackouts, food shortages, and the government response to the pandemic.
Cuban government is facing mass protests — its most serious threat since the fall of the Soviet Union
Credits
Guest:
- Manuel Pastor - professor of American studies and ethnicity at USC - @Prof_MPastor