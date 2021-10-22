Critics review “The French Dispatch” from Wes Anderson, about stories from the final issue of a U.S. magazine published in a fictional French city; “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” about a middle school boy who receives a robot that ends up malfunctioning; “Luzzu,” a Maltese film about one fisherman’s struggle between tradition and modernity; and “Dune,” a long-awaited adaptation of the cult classic novel by Frank Herbert.
‘Dune’ is dazzling, substantive, and worth seeing in IMAX, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Carlos Aguilar - film reviewer for the LA Times and AV Club
- Jacqueline Coley - editor for Rotten Tomatoes and co-host of the new podcast “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” - @THATJacqueline