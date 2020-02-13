Massachusetts sues Juul for allegedly marketing to kids

A new lawsuit claims e-cigarette company Juul deliberately targeted children in its online advertising campaign.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy announced the lawsuit on Wednesday. She said, “Juul’s own documents show that the company intentionally chose fashionable models and images that appeal to young people for its ads. They tried to recruit celebrities and social media influencers like Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart to promote its products. It purchased ad space on websites for kids such as Nickelodeon, Seventeen and Cartoon Network.”

Juul has long insisted that it never markets its products to teenagers, but Massachusetts is just the latest state to argue otherwise. At least seven other states and the District of Columbia have also sued Juul over marketing to kids.