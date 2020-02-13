The Sacramento-based newspaper giant McClatchy filed for bankruptcy today. This could affect several newspapers in California, including the Sacramento Bee. McClatchy says it plans to continue operating its 30 newspapers as usual while it restructures, and that the company will emerge from bankruptcy in the next few months. But McClatchy’s staff has already been cut in half over the past seven years, including major layoffs in 2018.
McClatchy files for bankruptcy: The latest hollowing out of journalism
