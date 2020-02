Several art fairs are happening in LA this weekend. Frieze LA is back for its second year at Paramount Studios. There’s the Felix Art Fair at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Art Los Angeles Contemporary (ALAC) at The Hollywood Athletic Club, the SPRING/BREAK Art Show at the Row in downtown LA, and the stARTup Fair in Venice. We get an overview of what’s unique about each fair.

