After you die, burial or cremation are the two common options for what happens to your body. A new bill in California wants to reimagine your after-life plan by turning you into soil. This is called human composting.

The company leading the charge for this service is Recompose. They say that for every person whose body composts rather than getting cremated or buried, a metric ton of carbon is saved from entering the environment.

Composting involves taking a corpse and allowing natural microbes to break down the body, turning the remains into nutrient-rich soil.