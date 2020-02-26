Takeaways from South Carolina presidential debate

Hosted by
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire activist Tom Steyer debate at the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 25, 2020.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates Senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire activist Tom Steyer debate at the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. February 25, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.

Democratic presidential candidates tried appealing to black voters during Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston. It was the last debate before Super Tuesday. Saturday’s South Carolina primary is the first real test for the candidates in a state where African Americans are the majority of voters. We recap the takeaways from Tuesday’s debate.

Credits

Guest:
Michael Harriot - Staff writer at the Root - @michaelharriot

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin