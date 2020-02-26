Democratic presidential candidates tried appealing to black voters during Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston. It was the last debate before Super Tuesday. Saturday’s South Carolina primary is the first real test for the candidates in a state where African Americans are the majority of voters. We recap the takeaways from Tuesday’s debate.
Takeaways from South Carolina presidential debate
Credits
Guest:
Michael Harriot - Staff writer at the Root - @michaelharriot
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin