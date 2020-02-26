As we get closer to California’s primary on March 3, we’re taking another look at the candidates in the LA County District Attorney’s race. Former San Francisco DA George Gascon and former public defender Rachel Rossi are challenging current DA Jackie Lacey. We’ve interviewed all three candidates one-on-one. But we want to take a closer look at each of their records.

Today, we look at Gascon, who left his job in San Francisco to run for office here. He bills himself as a progressive prosecutor who oversaw big reforms to the criminal justice system there.