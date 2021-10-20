Selma Blair made a name for herself in the late 1990s and early 2000s as one of Hollywood’s top young supporting actors, taking roles in popular movies like “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde.” But for the past few years, it’s been difficult to work.

In 2018, Blair revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system. The disease made it hard for Blair to walk, talk, write, and function normally at all.

She went public with her diagnosis.

Now a new documentary, “Introducing, Selma Blair” by director Rachel Fleit, follows Blair as she undergoes an experimental and risky stem cell transplant.