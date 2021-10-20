FDA approves e-cig days after Johns Hopkins finds thousands of chemicals in vaping liquid

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration this month authorized the sale and marketing of an electronic cigarette. The e-cigarette is from a company called Vuse. The FDA also greenlit three of its tobacco-flavored vape cartridges, saying the benefits for people looking to ditch regular cigarettes outweighs the risks of kids vaping.

But the announcement came less than a week after the release of a new Johns Hopkins study that found around 2,000 mostly unknown chemicals and substances in tobacco-flavored vaping liquid sold by four major brands: Vuse, Mi-Salt, Juul, Blu.