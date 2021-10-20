FDA approves e-cig days after Johns Hopkins finds thousands of chemicals in vaping liquid

A woman vapes a black Vuse ePen e-cigarette. The Food and Drug Administration this month authorized the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes from Vuse.

A woman vapes a black Vuse ePen e-cigarette. The Food and Drug Administration this month authorized the sale and marketing of e-cigarettes from Vuse. Photo by Shutterstock.

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration this month authorized the sale and marketing of an electronic cigarette. The e-cigarette is from a company called Vuse. The FDA also greenlit three of its tobacco-flavored vape cartridges, saying the benefits for people looking to ditch regular cigarettes outweighs the risks of kids vaping. 

But the announcement came less than a week after the release of a new Johns Hopkins study that found around 2,000 mostly unknown chemicals and substances in tobacco-flavored vaping liquid sold by four major brands: Vuse, Mi-Salt, Juul, Blu.

Credits

Guest:

  • Carsten Prasse - assistant professor of environmental and engineering health at Johns Hopkins University

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser