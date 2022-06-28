Democrats criticized over fundraising efforts after SCOTUS abortion ruling

A demonstrator protests after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on June 27, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats immediately condemned the ruling. But it wasn’t the only response party members saw. Democratic voters received solicitations for donations, including protester Zoe Warren. She told MSNBC over the weekend that she received a text message, asking for a $15 donation. On Monday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlined a plan to codify Roe v. Wade, but progressive members of the Democratic Party want more aggressive action.

