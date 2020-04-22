A tribute to Lewis MacAdams, the poet whose mission was to restore the LA River

Hosted by
Lewis MacAdams was co-founder and president of Friends of the Los Angeles River. He passed away this week.

Lewis MacAdams was co-founder and president of Friends of the Los Angeles River. He passed away this week. Photo credit: LA Mountains/Wikimedia Commons.

Los Angeles lost a poet and a pioneer on Tuesday. Lewis MacAdams died from complications related to Parkinson’s disease. He was best known as the leader of Friends of the Los Angeles River, which began in the 1980s as a small protest and performance group. Several decades later, it won more than $1 billion from the federal government to protect the river’s ecosystem. 

Credits

Guest:
Mark Gold - California Natural Resources Agency - @uclaioes

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin