Los Angeles lost a poet and a pioneer on Tuesday. Lewis MacAdams died from complications related to Parkinson’s disease. He was best known as the leader of Friends of the Los Angeles River, which began in the 1980s as a small protest and performance group. Several decades later, it won more than $1 billion from the federal government to protect the river’s ecosystem.
