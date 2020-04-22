Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Ben Schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”) are eccentric characters in two different comedy series. Now they’ve joined forces — and created a three-part improvised comedy special on Netflix. It’s called “Middleditch and Schwartz.”
‘Middleditch and Schwartz’: Netflix’s new all-improvised comedy special
Credits
Guests:
Thomas Middleditch - comedian, Ben Schwartz - comedian
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin