Werner Herzog has written, produced, and directed more than 70 films, including “Grizzly Man,” “Fitzcarraldo,” and “Nosferatu.” His new documentary, “Meeting Gorbachev,” is based on three long interviews with Mikhail Gorbachev.
Director Werner Herzog on documenting his hero Mikhail Gorbachev
From this Episode:
Democrats threaten to hold Bill Barr in contempt after he cancels plans to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee
Attorney General William Barr was supposed to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee today; but on Wednesday night, he said he’d be a no show. Barr did testify in...
12 min, 13 sec
Inside California’s blood banks exclusively for dogs
Dogs can get blood transfusions, and there are two dog blood banks in California. But kind of like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” only select dogs are giving blood.
8 min
Climate change transforms how California farmers grow crops
Fire, floods, and pests are biblical nightmares that are now commonplace thanks to climate change. Modern farmers have to adapt.
15 min, 10 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer, Rosalie Atkinson, Rebecca Mooney, Amy Ta