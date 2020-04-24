Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump has promoted some dubious and downright dangerous claims. During a press conference this week, he suggested that people inject disinfectant into their lungs. (Lysol states on their website: Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body.)

Meanwhile, the FDA has issued a warning against a pair of anti-malaria drugs that Trump touted as a game-changer in the fight against coronavirus. Another potential treatment — Remdesivir — has reportedly failed its first clinical trial in China.