Fact-checking Trump's claims on disinfectants, UV light and chloroquine

Hosted by
Disinfectant sprays cannot be administered into the human body to kill coronavirus.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump has promoted some dubious and downright dangerous claims. During a press conference this week, he suggested that people inject disinfectant into their lungs. (Lysol states on their website: Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body.)

Meanwhile, the FDA has issued a warning against a pair of anti-malaria drugs that Trump touted as a game-changer in the fight against coronavirus. Another potential treatment — Remdesivir — has reportedly failed its first clinical trial in China.

Credits

Guest:
Dr. Otto Yang - David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin