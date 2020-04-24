Sweden is bucking scientific advice on COVID-19. Could their decision backfire?

People socialize outdoors as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Stockholm, Sweden, April 22, 2020.

People socialize outdoors as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Stockholm, Sweden, April 22, 2020. Photo credit: TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund via REUTERS/File Photo.

Sweden’s top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said it’s ridiculous to close the border. Schools are still open, and the majority of its social  distancing rules have been voluntary. But as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Sweden, it looks like the country’s plans for dealing with the novel coronavirus aren’t working. 

