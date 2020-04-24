Sweden’s top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said it’s ridiculous to close the border. Schools are still open, and the majority of its social distancing rules have been voluntary. But as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Sweden, it looks like the country’s plans for dealing with the novel coronavirus aren’t working.
Sweden is bucking scientific advice on COVID-19. Could their decision backfire?
