Our critics review “Extraction,” an action movie from Netflix starring Chris Hemsworth; “Bad Education,” an HBO feature based on the true story of a Long Island superintendent who was convicted of stealing millions from his school district; and “True History of the Kelly Gang,” a biopic about Australia’s most notorious outlaw Ned Kelly.
‘Extraction’: Don't expect much but stay for the abs, says critic
Credits
Guests:
Kyle Buchanan - Editor - @kylebuchanan, Jacqueline Coley - Editor, Rotten Tomatoes - @THATJacqueline
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin