You can still virtually visit The Getty and other museums during COVID-19

Hosted by
Many museums are closed, including The Broad Museum in downtown LA, but you can still check exhibits online.

Many museums are closed, including The Broad Museum in downtown LA, but you can still check exhibits online. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW.

The Getty in LA, the Louvre in Paris, and the Met in New York are among the thousands of museums and galleries worldwide that have put some of their artwork online during the pandemic. We navigate the world of online exhibits and tours.

Credits

Guest:
Carolina Miranda - staff writer covering arts and culture, LA Times - @cmonstah

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin