What connection do evangelical Christians have with SCOTUS judges?

It turns out that the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade was not the first time information has gotten out. The New York Times reported that in 2014, evangelical Christian activists learned of the Hobby Lobby decision before it came out. That case allowed the craft store giant to deny birth control coverage to its employees on the basis of its founders’ religious beliefs. It set a precedent for other privately-held companies. Justice Samuel Alito wrote it. He also wrote the Dobbs decision.

Also Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigations into former President Donald Trump’s role leading up the January 6 insurrection and taking government documents to Mar-a-Lago.