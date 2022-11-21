Can Silicon Valley’s effective altruism help solve world’s biggest problems?

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed into bankruptcy earlier this month, much of the attention turned to its now-disgraced leader Sam Bankman-Fried and the billions of dollars he and his company lost. It also turned to the philosophical ideology of “effective altruism,” which he regularly espoused. It’s based on using logic and data to effectively fix some of the world’s biggest problems that often go unseen. That includes giving money to charities that provide medical supplies in poor countries instead of similar charities doing the work in the U.S. In the wake of Bankman-Fried’s downfall, what happens to the effective altruism movement?