Despite record-breaking unemployment numbers in March, thousands of people are still working during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes undocumented day laborers who are still picking fruit and vegetables nationwide.

Many of these workers carry letters from the Department of Homeland Security that deem them essential workers.

Some companies have taken precautions to keep employees safe. But undocumented workers face unqiue challenges as they work in the fields. So how do they stay safe?