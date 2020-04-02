‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ is one of the best movies of the decade, critic says

A scene from “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.”

A scene from “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” Credit: NEON.

For people sheltering in place, our critics recommend movies that might be falling under the radar: “Portrait Of A Lady On Fire” (Hulu), set in 1770 France, in which a painter observes a reluctant bride-to-be who just left a convent, so she can paint the bride without her knowing; and “Dolphin Reef” (Disney+), a documentary that follows a 3-year-old dolphin, and is narrated by Natalie Portman. 

They also review “Slay the Dragon,” a documentary about gerrymandering in the United States; and “Daniel Isn’t Real,” about a man who resurrects his childhood imaginary friend to help him cope with violent family trauma, starring Patrick Schwarzenegger. 

Credits

Guests:
Christy Lemire - film critic and co-host of the podcast What the Flick?! and Breakfast all Day - @christylemire, William Bibbiani - film critic, and co-host of the podcasts Canceled Too Soon and Critically Acclaimed - @williambibbiani

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin