‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ is one of the best movies of the decade, critic says

For people sheltering in place, our critics recommend movies that might be falling under the radar: “Portrait Of A Lady On Fire” (Hulu), set in 1770 France, in which a painter observes a reluctant bride-to-be who just left a convent, so she can paint the bride without her knowing; and “Dolphin Reef” (Disney+), a documentary that follows a 3-year-old dolphin, and is narrated by Natalie Portman.

They also review “Slay the Dragon,” a documentary about gerrymandering in the United States; and “Daniel Isn’t Real,” about a man who resurrects his childhood imaginary friend to help him cope with violent family trauma, starring Patrick Schwarzenegger.