On Tuesday night, the LA Dodgers won their first World Series in 32 years, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game six. Fans celebrated in the streets of LA with fireworks, though the game took place at a neutral site in Texas. The World Series Most Valuable Player award went to the Dodgers’ star shortstop Corey Seager. The Dodgers’ title came just 16 days after the Lakers brought home an NBA title. KCRW gives a play-by-play of what happened on Tuesday night.
Dodgers’ World Series victory brings big cheer to LA
