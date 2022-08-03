The U.S. Justice Department’s attempt to stop Penguin Random House’s acquisition of Simon & Schuster started in court this week. The government says the merger could hurt authors. The publishers argue the merger would be good for competition, even though the combined company would control nearly half of all book publishing. Looming over the trial is Amazon, which is the top seller of the books they publish.
Why feds are fighting book publishers merger and not taking on Amazon
Credits
Guest:
- Chris Sagers - professor of law at Cleveland State University