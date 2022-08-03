Vin Scully ‘painted a picture over 9 innings’ for LA Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully smiles in a broadcast booth during the National League MLB baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, April 25, 2007.

Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully smiles in a broadcast booth during the National League MLB baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, April 25, 2007. Photo by REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES)/File Photo.

Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster died Tuesday at age 94. He spent 67 years in front of the microphone for the team, and with his dulcet delivery and poetic play-by-plays, Scully was as much a performer as a broadcaster. He moved to LA with the Dodgers from Brooklyn in 1958.  

