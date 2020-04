One hundred years ago, the world was fighting the spread of the Spanish flu.Globally, nearly 50 million people died, including some 700,000 Americans.

But despite medical innovations, the world is still facing a lot of the same problems from a century ago, including medical supply shortages, the spread of virus misinformation, and a lack of a unified approach.

The 1918 Spanish flu left the world with a lot of lessons for how to handle this coronavirus outbreak. But is anyone listening?