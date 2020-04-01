There’s been a lot of confusion over where to wear masks when you’re in public. The official recommendation from the CDC says that only sick people should wear them. But new CDC data shows that as much as 25% of those infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, leading to the health agency weighing whether to change its mask policy.
Combined with social distancing and handwashing, a cloth mask can be better than no mask during COVID-19
Credits
Guest:
Robert Hect - Yale
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin