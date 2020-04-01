General Electric,Tesla commit to making ventilators to fight COVID-19. Will states get them?

Ventilator at UC San Diego.

Ventilator at UC San Diego. Credit: UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering (CC BY 2.0).

States nationwide are in bidding wars over essential medical supplies to fight COVID-19, including ventilators. Cities like New York, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, are competing against not only one another, but against the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). There’s also confusion between the federal government and the private sector about who’s making ventilators, how many, and where they’re going. 

