States nationwide are in bidding wars over essential medical supplies to fight COVID-19, including ventilators. Cities like New York, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, are competing against not only one another, but against the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). There’s also confusion between the federal government and the private sector about who’s making ventilators, how many, and where they’re going.
General Electric,Tesla commit to making ventilators to fight COVID-19. Will states get them?
Credits
Guest:
Jonathan Cohn - Senior National Correspondent at Huffington Post, where he writes about healthcare politics and policy - @CitizenCohn
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin