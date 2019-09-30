Forever 21 is the latest retail chain forced to file for bankruptcy in the changing retail climate. The store is known for $5 tops and bright yellow shopping bags. The first ever Forever 21 (called Fashion 21) opened in LA’s Highland Park in the 1980s and it's still open today. The company says that up to 350 stores around the world will close, but the website and hundreds of stores will remain open.
Forever 21 goes bankrupt. What does that mean for malls and fast fashion?
Credits
Guests:
Christina Moon - Parsons The New School for Design, Sapna Marheshwari - Buzzfeed - @sapna
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells