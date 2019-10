Downtown Los Angeles is at the center of what’s becoming a public health crisis. The Toy District, long a hub of cheaply-made products imported from China, is now the heart of an exploding market of illicit vape products.

We’ve seen an outbreak of vaping-related lung illness this summer in nearly every state. More than 800 cases were reported. At least a dozen people have died. The CDC ties many of these cases to vaping products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).